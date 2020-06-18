All apartments in Davenport
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

711 Belmont Street

711 Belmont Avenue · (563) 888-1517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 Belmont Avenue, Davenport, IA 52804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 711 Belmont Street · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home - Stunningly remodeled two bedroom one bathroom home near shopping, dining, parks, and more. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets, counter tops, back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Easy to maintain farmhouse style vinyl floors in the living room and kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with brand-new carpeting. Neutral paint throughout. Main level laundry located just off the living room. Additional space for storage or rec room in the clean, dry, unfinished basement. More storage available in the spacious one car attached garage. There's not one square inch of this home that hasn't been recently updated! Call today to schedule an appointment to see this beauty - You won't be disappointed! Take a virtual tour of this home at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5khV57Tkpv3

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Belmont Street have any available units?
711 Belmont Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Belmont Street have?
Some of 711 Belmont Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Belmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
711 Belmont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Belmont Street pet-friendly?
No, 711 Belmont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 711 Belmont Street offer parking?
Yes, 711 Belmont Street does offer parking.
Does 711 Belmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Belmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Belmont Street have a pool?
No, 711 Belmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 711 Belmont Street have accessible units?
No, 711 Belmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Belmont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Belmont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
