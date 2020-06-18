711 Belmont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home - Stunningly remodeled two bedroom one bathroom home near shopping, dining, parks, and more. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets, counter tops, back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Easy to maintain farmhouse style vinyl floors in the living room and kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with brand-new carpeting. Neutral paint throughout. Main level laundry located just off the living room. Additional space for storage or rec room in the clean, dry, unfinished basement. More storage available in the spacious one car attached garage. There's not one square inch of this home that hasn't been recently updated! Call today to schedule an appointment to see this beauty - You won't be disappointed! Take a virtual tour of this home at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5khV57Tkpv3



No Pets Allowed



