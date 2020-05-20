2309 N Fairmount St

Amenities
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Davenport with Central Air - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent!
Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Davenport is now available for rent. Comes up with appliances, backyard fenced, washer/dryer hookups, central air, dishwasher, 1 on and 1 off street parking spot. Your pets are allowed.
CALL US TODAY at (563) 514-4956 to schedule a showing! Our leasing specialist are available round the clock.
Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807
(RLNE3333361)