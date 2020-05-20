All apartments in Davenport
2309 N Fairmount St
2309 N Fairmount St

2309 North Fairmount Street · (563) 514-4956
Location

2309 North Fairmount Street, Davenport, IA 52804
Northwest Davenport

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2309 N Fairmount St · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Davenport with Central Air - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent!

Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Davenport is now available for rent. Comes up with appliances, backyard fenced, washer/dryer hookups, central air, dishwasher, 1 on and 1 off street parking spot. Your pets are allowed.

CALL US TODAY at (563) 514-4956 to schedule a showing! Our leasing specialist are available round the clock.

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE3333361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 N Fairmount St have any available units?
2309 N Fairmount St has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 N Fairmount St have?
Some of 2309 N Fairmount St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 N Fairmount St currently offering any rent specials?
2309 N Fairmount St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 N Fairmount St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 N Fairmount St is pet friendly.
Does 2309 N Fairmount St offer parking?
Yes, 2309 N Fairmount St does offer parking.
Does 2309 N Fairmount St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 N Fairmount St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 N Fairmount St have a pool?
No, 2309 N Fairmount St does not have a pool.
Does 2309 N Fairmount St have accessible units?
No, 2309 N Fairmount St does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 N Fairmount St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 N Fairmount St has units with dishwashers.
