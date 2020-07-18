All apartments in Davenport
18 Crestwood Terrace
Location

18 Crestwood Terrace, Davenport, IA 52803
McClellan Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Crestwood Terrace · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS RENOVATED HOME MUST SEE!! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom home located in the historic McClellan Heights District is a must see. The house has been completely remolded with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful subway back splash you are sure to enjoy cooking in this kitchen. In the evening you are sure to enjoy the view from the back of the home from the huge picture window or on the screened in porch off of the walk out basement. This home has so much to offer.

(RLNE5899355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18 Crestwood Terrace have any available units?
18 Crestwood Terrace has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Crestwood Terrace have?
Some of 18 Crestwood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Crestwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
18 Crestwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Crestwood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Crestwood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 18 Crestwood Terrace offer parking?
No, 18 Crestwood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 18 Crestwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Crestwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Crestwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 18 Crestwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 18 Crestwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 18 Crestwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Crestwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Crestwood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

