18 Crestwood Terrace.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS RENOVATED HOME MUST SEE!! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom home located in the historic McClellan Heights District is a must see. The house has been completely remolded with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful subway back splash you are sure to enjoy cooking in this kitchen. In the evening you are sure to enjoy the view from the back of the home from the huge picture window or on the screened in porch off of the walk out basement. This home has so much to offer.



(RLNE5899355)