Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Coralville, IA with balcony

$
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.

1 Unit Available
2873 Coral Court
2873 Coral Court, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
886 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This condo is located in a secured building and is on the 3rd [TOP] floor and features a living room with vaulted ceilings, walk-out deck and fireplace.

North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2264 Holiday Road
2264 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
885 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air. The living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and spacious walk out deck.

Wickham
1 Unit Available
1512 1st Avenue
1512 1st Avenue, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with NO opportunity to renew. [SHORT TERM SUBLEASE ONLY] Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] 2 Bed, 2 Bathroom condo in located in Coralville.

North Ridge
1 Unit Available
1449 Ozark Ridge
1449 Ozark Ridge, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2445 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located just 2 miles from Interstate 80 and the Coral Ridge Mall, available July 22nd.

Coralville
1 Unit Available
807 7th Ave.
807 7th Avenue, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
807 7th Ave. Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS DUPLEX - 4Bed/1.75Bath, Hardwood Floors & Carpet, Cats OK - Perfect for responsible grad students, med students or professionals.

North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2281 Holiday Road
2281 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2183 sqft
2281 Holiday Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in Coralville - This 3-level duplex is in a great location on Holiday Rd. in Coralville, close to shopping and I-80/I-380/North Liberty. 3 bedrooms, 3.

Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
2130 10th St
2130 10th Street, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
2130 10th St Available 09/01/20 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex in Coralville - 3-bedrooms (2 up top and one on lower level), 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, screened-in deck, lower level walk-out basement onto patio, back yard, and all the creature

Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
1431 Kodiak Ct
1431 Kodiak Court, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
1431 Kodiak Ct Available 08/01/20 1431 Kodiak Ct Coralville, IA 52241 - Coralville two-story zero lot is located near the Coralridge mall, great restaurants, and instant access to shopping. Just a hop to I-80, and U of I Hospitals and clinics.

North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2268 Holiday Rd. #405
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$890
872 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd. #405 Available 08/01/20 2268 Holiday Rd #405, Coralville, IA - 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.

North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2262 Holiday Rd #107
2262 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
891 sqft
2262 Holiday Rd #107 Available 08/01/20 2262 Holiday Rd #107, Coralville, IA - Desirable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with spacious bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, breakfast bar, living room gas fireplace, leisurely deck, 1 car garage

Wickham
1 Unit Available
1981 Ollinger Drive
1981 Ollinger Drive, Coralville, IA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3021 sqft
Stunning Executive 5 Bedroom Home in Coralville - This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house can be your home. Featuring an open floor plan, custom built-ins, oversized white trim, and hardwood floors.

Downtown Coralville
1 Unit Available
1707 2nd street
1707 2nd St, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
1707 2nd Street, Coralville, IA. Large, open floor plan, approx. 2,200 sq. ft. Water is included with the rent. Internet is available for $30 per month. Three bedroom, two bath with large two car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Coralville

Wickham
1 Unit Available
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.

Wickham
1 Unit Available
1662 Vandello Circle
1662 Vandello Circle, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1909 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in North Liberty! This multi-floor 0-lot home features central air and a connected garage. The kitchen has LVP flooring and a full suite of appliances including Dishwasher and microwave.

Wickham
1 Unit Available
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

Wickham
1 Unit Available
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [SIMLAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

Penn
1 Unit Available
805 Blue Sky Drive
805 Blue Sky Drive, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable] 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio.

Wickham
1 Unit Available
280 Sadler Lane
280 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

Penn
1 Unit Available
1220 Mary Lane
1220 Mary Lane, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhome located in North Liberty. This multi-floor townhome is newer development and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen.

Penn
1 Unit Available
1207 Leann Circle
1207 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2508 sqft
4 Bed/3.5 Bath Zero Lot in Great North Liberty Location! - Fabulous zero-lot in Dahnovan Estates near the new Liberty High School. Open main level with spacious living room with electric fireplace and large kitchen. Covered deck off dining area.

Melrose
1 Unit Available
821 Melrose Avenue
821 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
821 Melrose Avenue Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY 1st - AVAILABLE 7/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

University of Iowa
1 Unit Available
1064 Newton Road
1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !! JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA ! 3 Bedroom Apts.

Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
726 Arch Rock Rd
726 Arch Rock Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
726 Arch Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - This Beautiful newer construction spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located on the north side of Iowa City.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Coralville, IA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coralville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

