All apartments in Coralville
Find more places like 1981 Ollinger Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coralville, IA
/
1981 Ollinger Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1981 Ollinger Drive

1981 Ollinger Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coralville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1981 Ollinger Drive, Coralville, IA 52241
Wickham

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Executive 5 Bedroom Home in Coralville - This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house can be your home. Featuring an open floor plan, custom built-ins, oversized white trim, and hardwood floors. The many windows invite the natural light into the great room, dining, and kitchen. The master suite is its own retreat with a large walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with custom tiled shower. The 4-seasons room and large outdoor patio offer a space for entertaining or relaxing. Spacious kitchen with island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

This home also features a 97% energy efficient furnace/heat pump, 16-seer air conditioner, linear fireplace and oversized 3 stall garage.

Minimum 24 month lease. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2898421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1981 Ollinger Drive have any available units?
1981 Ollinger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coralville, IA.
What amenities does 1981 Ollinger Drive have?
Some of 1981 Ollinger Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1981 Ollinger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1981 Ollinger Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1981 Ollinger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1981 Ollinger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coralville.
Does 1981 Ollinger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1981 Ollinger Drive does offer parking.
Does 1981 Ollinger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1981 Ollinger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1981 Ollinger Drive have a pool?
No, 1981 Ollinger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1981 Ollinger Drive have accessible units?
No, 1981 Ollinger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1981 Ollinger Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1981 Ollinger Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1981 Ollinger Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1981 Ollinger Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St
Coralville, IA 52241

Similar Pages

Coralville 2 BedroomsCoralville Apartments with Garage
Coralville Apartments with ParkingCoralville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coralville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kirkwood