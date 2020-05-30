1981 Ollinger Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Executive 5 Bedroom Home in Coralville - This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house can be your home. Featuring an open floor plan, custom built-ins, oversized white trim, and hardwood floors. The many windows invite the natural light into the great room, dining, and kitchen. The master suite is its own retreat with a large walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with custom tiled shower. The 4-seasons room and large outdoor patio offer a space for entertaining or relaxing. Spacious kitchen with island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.



This home also features a 97% energy efficient furnace/heat pump, 16-seer air conditioner, linear fireplace and oversized 3 stall garage.



Minimum 24 month lease. Sorry, no pets.



