All apartments in Coralville
Find more places like 1431 Kodiak Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coralville, IA
/
1431 Kodiak Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1431 Kodiak Ct

1431 Kodiak Court · (319) 354-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coralville
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1431 Kodiak Court, Coralville, IA 52241
Kirkwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1431 Kodiak Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
e-payments
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
1431 Kodiak Ct Available 08/01/20 1431 Kodiak Ct Coralville, IA 52241 - Coralville two-story zero lot is located near the Coralridge mall, great restaurants, and instant access to shopping. Just a hop to I-80, and U of I Hospitals and clinics.

This 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath has an open floorplan with a walkout lower level. Includes with fireplace, deck, galley kitchen, two-car garage, dining room, and deck.

Tenants pay all utilities.

Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5421602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Kodiak Ct have any available units?
1431 Kodiak Ct has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1431 Kodiak Ct have?
Some of 1431 Kodiak Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Kodiak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Kodiak Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Kodiak Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Kodiak Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coralville.
Does 1431 Kodiak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Kodiak Ct does offer parking.
Does 1431 Kodiak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Kodiak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Kodiak Ct have a pool?
No, 1431 Kodiak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Kodiak Ct have accessible units?
No, 1431 Kodiak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Kodiak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Kodiak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Kodiak Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Kodiak Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1431 Kodiak Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St
Coralville, IA 52241

Similar Pages

Coralville 2 BedroomsCoralville Apartments with Garage
Coralville Apartments with ParkingCoralville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coralville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kirkwood
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity