1431 Kodiak Ct Available 08/01/20 1431 Kodiak Ct Coralville, IA 52241 - Coralville two-story zero lot is located near the Coralridge mall, great restaurants, and instant access to shopping. Just a hop to I-80, and U of I Hospitals and clinics.



This 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath has an open floorplan with a walkout lower level. Includes with fireplace, deck, galley kitchen, two-car garage, dining room, and deck.



Tenants pay all utilities.



Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com



No Pets Allowed



