apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
95 Apartments for rent in Clive, IA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
$
11 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$898
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
753 NE Macey Way
753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
2179 Ridgeview Circle
2179 Ridgeview Circle, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Excellent Townhouse, Even Better Location 2179 Ridgeview Cir, Clive, IA 50325 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1999 Sq Footage: 1246 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15598 Buena Vista Lane
15598 Buena Vista Lane, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1419 sqft
15598 Buena Vista Lane Available 09/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Clive - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the Clive area has two master suits. Both bedrooms are fitted with there own private bathrooms as well as walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1517 NW 104th Street
1517 Northwest 104th Street, Clive, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1794 sqft
1517 NW 104th Street Available 09/15/20 Remodeled 4 bedroom home in Clive - Beautifully remodeled 2 story 4 bedroom home in Clive. New carpet throughout, fresh paint and tiled bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
26 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
$
18 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$905
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$850
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Windsor Heights
Windsor Square by Broadmoor
900 65th St, Windsor Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$890
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1031 sqft
Minutes from Drake and Des Moines University, Windsor Square Apartments offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Within each home, you will enjoy large walk in closets and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Hemingway
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stratford Crossing Townhomes
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1455 20th Street
1455 20th Street, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1279 sqft
1455 20th Street Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines - New Flooring and landscaping! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a finished lower level in West Des Moines.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
391 NE Satinwood
391 Northeast Satinwood, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1120 sqft
391 NE Satinwood Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Townhome in Waukee - This newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Waukee has a 2 car attached garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
9066 Burkwood Drive 102
9066 Burkwood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1489 sqft
Unit 102 Available 07/01/20 Location is Key - Greenway Square Townhomes - Property Id: 94436 Greenway Square offers three and four bedroom townhomes, all with large living rooms that open into lovely kitchens with all the amenities.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9140 Greenspire Drive #117
9140 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1557 sqft
$500 off first months rent!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - $500 off first month's rent!! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in West Des Moines has it all! 2 car attached garage with a locker room area when you enter.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
29 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$898
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
15 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$945
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
North of Grand
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
