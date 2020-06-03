All apartments in Cedar Rapids
801 15th St SE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:54 AM

801 15th St SE

801 15th Street Southeast · (319) 440-7847
Location

801 15th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
Wellington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy two bedroom. Has recently been repainted to neutral colors, and hardwood flooring has been refinished. Two upstairs bedrooms flank the bathroom. Spacious main level includes a front porch.Unfinished lower level with laundry hookups. Stove/refrigerator included. Central air. Attached garage. Showings can begin on June 4, 2020.
**Property is being painted/repaired. We are unable to show before June 4, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

