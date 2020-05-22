All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids, IA
645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:41 AM

645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1

645 16th Avenue Southwest · (319) 826-6297
Location

645 16th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Southwest Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lower unit in a conveniently located, quiet duplex on the SW side! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas only, landlord pays water. Complimentary laundry available in the building and garages are available not to mention a fenced back yard!

Pets Welcome with additional fees.

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $675-775*DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
(319) 826-6297
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 have any available units?
645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
Is 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 does offer parking.
Does 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
