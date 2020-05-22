645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1

Amenities
Lower unit in a conveniently located, quiet duplex on the SW side! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas only, landlord pays water. Complimentary laundry available in the building and garages are available not to mention a fenced back yard!
Pets Welcome with additional fees.
RENT: $675-775*DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND
AMMT, LLC
(319) 826-6297
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403