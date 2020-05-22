645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Lower unit in a conveniently located, quiet duplex on the SW side! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas only, landlord pays water. Complimentary laundry available in the building and garages are available not to mention a fenced back yard!



Pets Welcome with additional fees.



RENT: $675-775*DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND



