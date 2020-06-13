All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Last updated December 2 2019 at 1:19 PM

5426 Klinger Street Southwest

5426 Klinger Street Southwest · (319) 853-3555
Location

5426 Klinger Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Lincolnway Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 Klinger Street Southwest have any available units?
5426 Klinger Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Rapids, IA.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 5426 Klinger Street Southwest have?
Some of 5426 Klinger Street Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 Klinger Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Klinger Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Klinger Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5426 Klinger Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 5426 Klinger Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 5426 Klinger Street Southwest does offer parking.
Does 5426 Klinger Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5426 Klinger Street Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Klinger Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 5426 Klinger Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5426 Klinger Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5426 Klinger Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 Klinger Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5426 Klinger Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
