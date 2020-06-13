5426 Klinger Street Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled home on the southwest side. Huge yard, detached garage with storage shed. The house comes with a washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances, 3 seasons porch, and central air. What more could you ask for? Some pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee. Tenants responsible for utilities/lawn care. Call today to set up a showing and move in before the holidays!

