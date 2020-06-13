Amenities

New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids.. It is an easy walk to all amenities in the downtown district and just minutes from Popoli's, Thew Brewing Company, Quinton's, Local Pour, and Dash Coffee. Located just two blocks off the riverscape, you will enjoy dozens of others activities and always have something fun to do as you enjoy our river city. These beautiful walk-ups have full basements for all the storage you would ever need. They offer private garages, private entrances, large bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. They are brand new construction and feature beautiful stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.



(RLNE5703214)