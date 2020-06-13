All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

421 2nd Ave SW

421 2nd Street Southeast · (319) 777-9259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Oakhill Jackson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 421 2nd Ave SW · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids.. It is an easy walk to all amenities in the downtown district and just minutes from Popoli's, Thew Brewing Company, Quinton's, Local Pour, and Dash Coffee. Located just two blocks off the riverscape, you will enjoy dozens of others activities and always have something fun to do as you enjoy our river city. These beautiful walk-ups have full basements for all the storage you would ever need. They offer private garages, private entrances, large bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. They are brand new construction and feature beautiful stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.

(RLNE5703214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 421 2nd Ave SW have any available units?
421 2nd Ave SW has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 2nd Ave SW have?
Some of 421 2nd Ave SW's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 2nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
421 2nd Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 2nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 2nd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 421 2nd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 421 2nd Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 421 2nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 2nd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 2nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 421 2nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 421 2nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 421 2nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 421 2nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 2nd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

