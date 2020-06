Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This property is conveniently located on Russell Dr. NE which is a dead end street near the 29th St. exit off I-380. 3 Bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. The lower level has two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a 3/4 bath. Or, use one of the large bedrooms could be used as a second living area. There is also a large two car detached garage. The yard is small and partially fenced.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.