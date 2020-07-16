All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

2404 11th Avenue Southeast

2404 11th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2404 11th Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2404 11th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA is a single family home that contains 1,354 sq ft, with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms

Large kitchen, large living room space with fireplace and lots of light.
2nd living space available as well with its own entry door and 1/2 bath. Could be turned into a 4th bedroom.
Newer carpets and flooring throughout the house.
New paint, mature garden area on a quiet road and neighborhood.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 11th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
2404 11th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Rapids, IA.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
Is 2404 11th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2404 11th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 11th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 11th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2404 11th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 2404 11th Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2404 11th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 11th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 11th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 2404 11th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2404 11th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2404 11th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 11th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 11th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 11th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 11th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
