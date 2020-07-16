2404 11th Avenue Southeast

Amenities
2404 11th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA is a single family home that contains 1,354 sq ft, with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms
Large kitchen, large living room space with fireplace and lots of light.
2nd living space available as well with its own entry door and 1/2 bath. Could be turned into a 4th bedroom.
Newer carpets and flooring throughout the house.
New paint, mature garden area on a quiet road and neighborhood.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.