Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:26 PM

196 27th Street Northwest

196 27th Street Northwest · (319) 313-4070
Location

196 27th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with over 1,000 sq. feet of living space. Both bedrooms are over 12x10' in size. The kitchen is open with enough room for an eat-in kitchen table. The kitchen has a brand new range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The bathroom has been updated throughout. There is plenty of storage in this unit with 2 bedroom closets, 1 hall closet and over 500 sq. feet of downstairs storage. The downstairs also has an unfinished basement, washer/dryer hook ups. And a single stall garage deep enough to fit two cars in it. Available July 1st.
-Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 27th Street Northwest have any available units?
196 27th Street Northwest has a unit available for $829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 196 27th Street Northwest have?
Some of 196 27th Street Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 27th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
196 27th Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 27th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 196 27th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 196 27th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 196 27th Street Northwest does offer parking.
Does 196 27th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 27th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 27th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 196 27th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 196 27th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 196 27th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 196 27th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 27th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
