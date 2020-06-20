196 27th Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with over 1,000 sq. feet of living space. Both bedrooms are over 12x10' in size. The kitchen is open with enough room for an eat-in kitchen table. The kitchen has a brand new range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The bathroom has been updated throughout. There is plenty of storage in this unit with 2 bedroom closets, 1 hall closet and over 500 sq. feet of downstairs storage. The downstairs also has an unfinished basement, washer/dryer hook ups. And a single stall garage deep enough to fit two cars in it. Available July 1st.

-Tenants responsible for all utilities.