100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1

Multiple units available for rent/roomshare right next to Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids! Mostly 4 beds/2baths available with more undergoing renovations right now! Under new ownership and management, you'll have access to our full online rent payment and personal tenant information portal available for your convenience! All buildings have coin-operated laundry within, as well as, ample parking in the lots! You're also right across the street from the new Jimmy Johns and Scooter's Coffee! Schedule to reserve your space today!! Photos are of multiple units between the buildings.



RENT: $325/room



AMMT, LLC

ammtllc.managebuilding.com

Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa

Coldwell Banker Hedges

141 34th Street Drive SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52403