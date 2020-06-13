All apartments in Cedar Rapids
100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1
100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1

100 66th Ave SW · (319) 826-6297
Location

100 66th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Lincolnway Village

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Multiple units available for rent/roomshare right next to Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids! Mostly 4 beds/2baths available with more undergoing renovations right now! Under new ownership and management, you'll have access to our full online rent payment and personal tenant information portal available for your convenience! All buildings have coin-operated laundry within, as well as, ample parking in the lots! You're also right across the street from the new Jimmy Johns and Scooter's Coffee! Schedule to reserve your space today!! Photos are of multiple units between the buildings.

RENT: $325/room

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 have any available units?
100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Rapids, IA.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 have?
Some of 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 does offer parking.
Does 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100-296 66th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
