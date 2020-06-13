Apartment List
/
IA
/
bettendorf
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

54 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bettendorf, IA

Finding an apartment in Bettendorf that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$1,099
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alcoa District
1 Unit Available
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4883 KYNNELWORTH Drive
4883 Kynnelworth Drive, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2308 sqft
High-end 4 bedroom house in great Bettendorf neighborhood. All 4 bedrooms on the same floor, with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Large bedrooms, plenty of storage space and an extra seating or office area off the main living room.

1 of 15

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Community Center District
1 Unit Available
614 21st Street
614 21st Street, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Bettendorf - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Great location, with great views.
Results within 1 mile of Bettendorf
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Downtown Moline
2 Units Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$731
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
Results within 5 miles of Bettendorf
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$737
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$902
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Side
21 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$610
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$630
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Greater Homewood
4 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
5 Units Available
Old Orchard Estates
3402 Orchard Ln, Carbon Cliff, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Our 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments Offer Quiet Country Living with the Convenience of the City.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 10th Street
119 10th Street, Silvis, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1156 sqft
COMNG SOON! - Coming Soon!! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home 2 story home. This home features new paint, new carpet and floors. 1 car garage and a fenced in yard. Close to shopping areas, restaurants and interstates. Stove and Fridge supplied.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1108 N Gaines St.
1108 North Gaines Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$690
636 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Home | Updated | Pet Friendly - This home in Davenport is NOW ready to be occupied. Spacious living room and updated. Comes up with 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 On and 1 Off street parking spot available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2221 8th St
2221 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1012 sqft
Excellent Location - Efficient living and a convenient location describes this two-bedroom home with a 4-season room and fenced yard with patio. 1 Car attached garage. New paint and floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1220 12th St
1220 12th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1560 sqft
3 Bedroom Cozy Single Family Home at Rock Island, IL - *** Get HALF OFF First Month Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL *** Cozy three bedroom home in an established Rock Island neighborhood.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 W 17th St
508 West 17th Street, Davenport, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2100 sqft
Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
3217 26th St
3217 26th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
806 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Pet Friendly Home - RENT READY! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent * Come and check out this great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated home in Rock Island. Appliances are included and is pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
1833 13th St.
1833 13th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
936 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom with 2 Car Garage Home - Move In Ready - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 2 car detached garage is in great move in condition.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bettendorf, IA

Finding an apartment in Bettendorf that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bettendorf 1 BedroomsBettendorf 2 BedroomsBettendorf 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBettendorf 3 Bedrooms
Bettendorf Apartments with BalconyBettendorf Apartments with GarageBettendorf Apartments with GymBettendorf Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bettendorf Apartments with ParkingBettendorf Apartments with Washer-DryerBettendorf Dog Friendly ApartmentsBettendorf Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Davenport, IAMoline, IL
East Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, IL
Muscatine, IARock Island, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Augustana CollegePalmer College of Chiropractic
Saint Ambrose University