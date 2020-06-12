1913 W 1st St Bldg 3

Amenities

Huge 2 BR 1.5 BA in Ankeny! - Property Id: 260642



Large 2 Bed 1.5 Bath!! One unit coming open on each of the 3 floors. Central A/C and forced air heat, dishwasher, fridge, and range included. Combination Living and Dining Room. Huge windows on floors 2 and 3. Water, sewer, and trash provided free. Photos may be from another unit in the building so details may vary. 2 washers and 2 dryers coin operated on floor 2. Pets must be approved by management. Garage on site available for an additional $75 per month. Call Northwest Property Management today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260642

Property Id 260642



