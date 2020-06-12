All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1913 W 1st St Bldg 3

1913 West 1st Street · (515) 964-8253
Location

1913 West 1st Street, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $775 · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

Huge 2 BR 1.5 BA in Ankeny! - Property Id: 260642

Large 2 Bed 1.5 Bath!! One unit coming open on each of the 3 floors. Central A/C and forced air heat, dishwasher, fridge, and range included. Combination Living and Dining Room. Huge windows on floors 2 and 3. Water, sewer, and trash provided free. Photos may be from another unit in the building so details may vary. 2 washers and 2 dryers coin operated on floor 2. Pets must be approved by management. Garage on site available for an additional $75 per month. Call Northwest Property Management today!
Property Id 260642

(RLNE5699349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 have any available units?
1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 have?
Some of 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ankeny.
Does 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 does offer parking.
Does 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 have a pool?
No, 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 have accessible units?
No, 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1913 W 1st St Bldg 3 has units with air conditioning.
