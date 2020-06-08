All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

1837 SW Veracruz Ln

1837 SW Veracruz Ln · (515) 290-9359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1837 SW Veracruz Ln, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- 2-Car Attached Garage
- In Unit Washer/Dryer
- All Appliances Included

2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.com
The Cove at Prairie Trail features elegance as well as comfort. The townhomes are situated in the heart of the Prairie Trail development with easy access to the freeway, shopping, schools, and parks. Affordable and stylish, these beautiful 3-bedroom provide everything a family or individual would want.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 SW Veracruz Ln have any available units?
1837 SW Veracruz Ln has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1837 SW Veracruz Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1837 SW Veracruz Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 SW Veracruz Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1837 SW Veracruz Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ankeny.
Does 1837 SW Veracruz Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1837 SW Veracruz Ln does offer parking.
Does 1837 SW Veracruz Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1837 SW Veracruz Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 SW Veracruz Ln have a pool?
No, 1837 SW Veracruz Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1837 SW Veracruz Ln have accessible units?
No, 1837 SW Veracruz Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 SW Veracruz Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 SW Veracruz Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 SW Veracruz Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1837 SW Veracruz Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
