1102 SE Innsbruck Dr

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

NEWLY RENOVATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Ankeny



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kcPjEL2YiuA



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This 3 bedroom home has a HUGE open floor plan! The entryway opens to the living room that features hardwood floors and a fireplace. The dining area is just off the kitchen and connects with the living room. The 2 spare bedrooms are located just off the hallway in-between the living and dining room. One of the spare bedrooms includes a large walk-in closet and a connecting bathroom. The full bathroom is just off the hallway for convenient use. The master bedroom is located just off the dining room with french doors opening to the over-sized room. The room also includes access to the backyard with sliding glass doors. The kitchen includes all appliances that stay with the home. The massive laundry room is located just off of garage entry and includes a mudroom with built-in storage. This home does have a large 2 car attached garage with two entry doors to the house. This home does consider pets of any size for an additional $50 per month per pet and a non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “SEARCH RENTALS” on the top of the screen. Scroll down and click “APPLY NOW”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Lease Closing Fee: $125

Application Fee: Non-refundable $49 per Adult Applicant. For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to a credit, criminal, and eviction background check.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE4363711)