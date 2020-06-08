All apartments in Ankeny
1102 SE Innsbruck Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1102 SE Innsbruck Dr

1102 Southeast Innsbruck Drive · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1102 Southeast Innsbruck Drive, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kcPjEL2YiuA

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This 3 bedroom home has a HUGE open floor plan! The entryway opens to the living room that features hardwood floors and a fireplace. The dining area is just off the kitchen and connects with the living room. The 2 spare bedrooms are located just off the hallway in-between the living and dining room. One of the spare bedrooms includes a large walk-in closet and a connecting bathroom. The full bathroom is just off the hallway for convenient use. The master bedroom is located just off the dining room with french doors opening to the over-sized room. The room also includes access to the backyard with sliding glass doors. The kitchen includes all appliances that stay with the home. The massive laundry room is located just off of garage entry and includes a mudroom with built-in storage. This home does have a large 2 car attached garage with two entry doors to the house. This home does consider pets of any size for an additional $50 per month per pet and a non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “SEARCH RENTALS” on the top of the screen. Scroll down and click “APPLY NOW”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Lease Closing Fee: $125
Application Fee: Non-refundable $49 per Adult Applicant. For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to a credit, criminal, and eviction background check.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE4363711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr have any available units?
1102 SE Innsbruck Dr has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr have?
Some of 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1102 SE Innsbruck Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr does offer parking.
Does 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr have a pool?
No, 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr have accessible units?
No, 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 SE Innsbruck Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
