All apartments in Ames
Find more places like 603 E 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ames, IA
/
603 E 13th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

603 E 13th Street

603 E 13th St · (515) 232-5240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ames
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

603 E 13th St, Ames, IA 50010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 603 E 13th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
603 E 13th Street Available 08/01/20 Great Location Duplex! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex is available for rent August 1st. Located right off East 13th street providing easy access to North and South River Valley Parks, Interstate 35, Hwy 20, and many restaurants and shopping centers. Water and gas are provided with rent. Tenant is responsible for garbage, lawn care, snow removal, cable, and internet. Shared washer and dryer are located on lower level for your convenience. Located in Meeker school district. Pets are allowed - 2 pet limit. Call us today to schedule your showing at 515-232-5240.

(RLNE4560400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 E 13th Street have any available units?
603 E 13th Street has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
Is 603 E 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
603 E 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 E 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 E 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 603 E 13th Street offer parking?
No, 603 E 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 603 E 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 E 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 E 13th Street have a pool?
No, 603 E 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 603 E 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 603 E 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 603 E 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 E 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 E 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 E 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 603 E 13th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd
Ames, IA 50014
Core
4415 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50014
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave
Ames, IA 50014
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street
Ames, IA 50010
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street
Ames, IA 50014
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive
Ames, IA 50010
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive
Ames, IA 50014

Similar Pages

Ames 1 BedroomsAmes 2 Bedrooms
Ames Apartments with BalconiesAmes Apartments with Parking
Ames Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IA
Waukee, IAGrimes, IAFort Dodge, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAWindsor Heights, IABoone, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edwards

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa State UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity