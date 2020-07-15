Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

603 E 13th Street Available 08/01/20 Great Location Duplex! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex is available for rent August 1st. Located right off East 13th street providing easy access to North and South River Valley Parks, Interstate 35, Hwy 20, and many restaurants and shopping centers. Water and gas are provided with rent. Tenant is responsible for garbage, lawn care, snow removal, cable, and internet. Shared washer and dryer are located on lower level for your convenience. Located in Meeker school district. Pets are allowed - 2 pet limit. Call us today to schedule your showing at 515-232-5240.



(RLNE4560400)