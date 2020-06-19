Amenities

4537 Twain Available 08/01/20 $500 SIGNING BONUS! 3 Bedroom Duplex Available On August 1st, 2020 - $500 SIGNING BONUS!



Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 living room duplex located on Twain Circle in Southwest Ames. Two bedrooms are on the first floor and one bedroom is in the basement. It features a spacious kitchen with a large island, walkout patio in basement and a wooden deck. Great location. The duplex is located on a quiet street. Close to CyRide stop, west Hy-Vee, Perfect Games, Cafe Milo, West Towne Pub Sports Bar and Grill, etc. Lots of amenities, including a 1-car garage and plenty of street parking, in-unit washer and dryer, dish washer, and ceiling fans throughout. We welcome cats and other small animals, but dogs are not permitted. Check us out if you are tired of living in a big apartment building!



No Dogs Allowed



