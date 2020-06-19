All apartments in Ames
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

4537 Twain

4537 Twain Cir · (515) 233-4440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4537 Twain Cir, Ames, IA 50014
College Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4537 Twain · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
4537 Twain Available 08/01/20 $500 SIGNING BONUS! 3 Bedroom Duplex Available On August 1st, 2020 - $500 SIGNING BONUS!

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 living room duplex located on Twain Circle in Southwest Ames. Two bedrooms are on the first floor and one bedroom is in the basement. It features a spacious kitchen with a large island, walkout patio in basement and a wooden deck. Great location. The duplex is located on a quiet street. Close to CyRide stop, west Hy-Vee, Perfect Games, Cafe Milo, West Towne Pub Sports Bar and Grill, etc. Lots of amenities, including a 1-car garage and plenty of street parking, in-unit washer and dryer, dish washer, and ceiling fans throughout. We welcome cats and other small animals, but dogs are not permitted. Check us out if you are tired of living in a big apartment building!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5769907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 Twain have any available units?
4537 Twain has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does 4537 Twain have?
Some of 4537 Twain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 Twain currently offering any rent specials?
4537 Twain isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 Twain pet-friendly?
Yes, 4537 Twain is pet friendly.
Does 4537 Twain offer parking?
Yes, 4537 Twain does offer parking.
Does 4537 Twain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4537 Twain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 Twain have a pool?
No, 4537 Twain does not have a pool.
Does 4537 Twain have accessible units?
No, 4537 Twain does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 Twain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4537 Twain has units with dishwashers.
