Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3308 Emerald Drive

3308 Emerald Drive · (515) 203-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3308 Emerald Drive, Ames, IA 50010
Mitchel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3308 Emerald Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3308 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Huge 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome- Ames, IA - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 6/15- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!

$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR. (TOTAL $600/- CREDIT)
$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR 2 YEAR LEASE.
COMBINE BOTH CREDITS FOR $100/- MONTH DISCOUNT FOR THE ENTIRE 2 YEARS (TOTAL $2400/- CREDIT)

-Huge 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Town Home!
-Great location near Cy-ride, shopping, restaurants, gas stations and easy access to Hwy 30.
-Fully equipped kitchen appliances
-Refrigerator, Oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave included.
-Double stall attached garage!
-Washer and dryer in the unit
-Open concept layout
-Vaulted ceilings
-Ceiling fans
-Patio/decks with each unit
-Highway 30 and I-35 corridor
-Central air and heat
-Has very large living area on the main floor.
-Cats welcome - dogs welcome
-Proximity to ISU research park
-Tons of storage space
-2 Car Attached Garage.

Other Keywords: Condo, Apartment, House, Home, Townhouse, Town home, ISU, Iowa State University, Ames, IA.

(RLNE4495601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Emerald Drive have any available units?
3308 Emerald Drive has a unit available for $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Emerald Drive have?
Some of 3308 Emerald Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Emerald Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Emerald Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Emerald Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 Emerald Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3308 Emerald Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Emerald Drive does offer parking.
Does 3308 Emerald Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3308 Emerald Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Emerald Drive have a pool?
No, 3308 Emerald Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Emerald Drive have accessible units?
No, 3308 Emerald Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Emerald Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Emerald Drive has units with dishwashers.
