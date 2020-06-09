Amenities
3308 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Huge 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome- Ames, IA - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.
LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 6/15- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!
$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR. (TOTAL $600/- CREDIT)
$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR 2 YEAR LEASE.
COMBINE BOTH CREDITS FOR $100/- MONTH DISCOUNT FOR THE ENTIRE 2 YEARS (TOTAL $2400/- CREDIT)
-Huge 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Town Home!
-Great location near Cy-ride, shopping, restaurants, gas stations and easy access to Hwy 30.
-Fully equipped kitchen appliances
-Refrigerator, Oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave included.
-Double stall attached garage!
-Washer and dryer in the unit
-Open concept layout
-Vaulted ceilings
-Ceiling fans
-Patio/decks with each unit
-Highway 30 and I-35 corridor
-Central air and heat
-Has very large living area on the main floor.
-Cats welcome - dogs welcome
-Proximity to ISU research park
-Tons of storage space
-2 Car Attached Garage.
