Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

2811 Oakland Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - *3D Tour*

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uW7hLKpU6Q3



Located just two blocks from campus, this two bedroom apartment is perfect for students! This unit is close to CyRide stops and restaurants in Campustown. The landlord provides gas, water/sewer, and basic cable. Tenants are responsible for electricity and Internet. Undergrads are welcome! No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2785971)