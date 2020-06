Amenities

2635 Hunt Street Available 08/01/20 2635 Hunt Street, Available August 1st! - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has approximately 1200 sqft. Located within walking distance to campus. Trash is included! Near the brown Cy-ride transit system. Also located in Ames School District. This duplex won't last long! Don't miss your chance to call this one your next home.



(RLNE3817165)