Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2625 Stange

2625 Stange Road · (515) 233-4440
Location

2625 Stange Road, Ames, IA 50010
Somer Street

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2625 Stange · Avail. Aug 1

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1634 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
2625 Stange Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available August 1st, 2020 - *3D Tour*
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=myVdvSCDvE3

This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom two-story townhome is located in the desirable Somerset area of Ames. The property comes with a 2 car garage, has a finished basement, and has in-home laundry (washer and dryer included). High quality home with close proximity to restaurants, doctor's offices, gym, and more! No pets or undergrads allowed. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2908792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

