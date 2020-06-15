Amenities

2625 Stange Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available August 1st, 2020 - *3D Tour*

This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom two-story townhome is located in the desirable Somerset area of Ames. The property comes with a 2 car garage, has a finished basement, and has in-home laundry (washer and dryer included). High quality home with close proximity to restaurants, doctor's offices, gym, and more! No pets or undergrads allowed. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



