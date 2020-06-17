All apartments in Ames
236 South Dakota

Location

236 South Dakota Avenue, Ames, IA 50014
Edwards

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
236 South Dakota Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex Available August 1st, 2020 - *3-D Tour*
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6KHg1EHyMxj

This two story duplex is located in West Ames off of South Dakota Avenue. The rental unit is within walking distance to a Cyride bus stop and just a short 5 minute drive to Hy-Vee. The unit features a spacious finished basement and has a washer and dryer in the unit. Lawn care is provided by the landlord. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and snow removal. No pets allowed. Undergrads are welcome!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2762895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

