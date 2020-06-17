Amenities

in unit laundry

236 South Dakota Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex Available August 1st, 2020 - *3-D Tour*

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6KHg1EHyMxj



This two story duplex is located in West Ames off of South Dakota Avenue. The rental unit is within walking distance to a Cyride bus stop and just a short 5 minute drive to Hy-Vee. The unit features a spacious finished basement and has a washer and dryer in the unit. Lawn care is provided by the landlord. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and snow removal. No pets allowed. Undergrads are welcome!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2762895)