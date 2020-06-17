Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1505 Little Blue Stem #113 Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Townhome Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 story townhome is located right off Mortensen Parkway near Reiman Gardens and Jack Trice Stadium. This quiet neighborhood is a great place for someone looking for a serene environment. This home has a fenced in back yard, a two car garage, central A/C, and washer/dryer hookups. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, and no pets allowed. No single undergrads.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3869532)