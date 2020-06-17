All apartments in Ames
Find more places like 1505 Little Blue Stem #113.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ames, IA
/
1505 Little Blue Stem #113
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1505 Little Blue Stem #113

1505 Little Blue Stem Court · (515) 233-4440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ames
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1505 Little Blue Stem Court, Ames, IA 50014
Bluestem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1505 Little Blue Stem #113 Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Townhome Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 story townhome is located right off Mortensen Parkway near Reiman Gardens and Jack Trice Stadium. This quiet neighborhood is a great place for someone looking for a serene environment. This home has a fenced in back yard, a two car garage, central A/C, and washer/dryer hookups. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, and no pets allowed. No single undergrads.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3869532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 have any available units?
1505 Little Blue Stem #113 has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
Is 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Little Blue Stem #113 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ames.
Does 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 does offer parking.
Does 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 have a pool?
No, 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 have accessible units?
No, 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1505 Little Blue Stem #113 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1505 Little Blue Stem #113?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street
Ames, IA 50014
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd
Ames, IA 50014
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive
Ames, IA 50014
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave
Ames, IA 50014
Core
4415 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50014
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street
Ames, IA 50010
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive
Ames, IA 50010

Similar Pages

Ames 2 BedroomsAmes Apartments with Balcony
Ames Apartments with ParkingAmes Dog Friendly Apartments
Ames Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IAWaukee, IA
Grimes, IAFort Dodge, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edwards

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa State UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity