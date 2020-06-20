Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Aug 1st - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath is located in a great neighborhood and close to everything. House has a lot of character, bright light and yard space. You must walk thru this home and see the surprising space and function. Large dining room, big master with unique closet/sitting area. Kitchen features stainless appliances. Lower level is walk out with family room with 2 bedrooms, a tiled full bath and laundry. New addition in 2010 with high eff heat pump plus central air. Mature trees, workshop, walking distance to schools and 13th St aquatic center. Tenant is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Tenant pays utilities which is water and electric heat. One small pet would be considered with an additional pet fee per month. Rent is $1250 per month. One month security deposit required. All applicants subject to background check before being approved as tenants. Application fee of $25 applies. Drive by this charming home at 1407 Summit Ave. Reply to this ad with your name and contact information and we will contact you to schedule a showing! Thank you for looking!

Available Aug 1st - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath is located in a great neighborhood and close to everything. House has a lot of character, bright light and yard space. You must walk thru this home and see the surprising space and function. Large dining room, big master with unique closet/sitting area. Kitchen features stainless appliances. Lower level is walk out with family room with 2 bedrooms, a tiled full bath and laundry. New addition in 2010 with high eff heat pump plus central air. Mature trees, workshop, walking distance to schools and 13th St aquatic center.



Tenant is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Tenant pays utilities which is water and electric heat. One small pet would be considered with an additional pet fee per month. Rent is $1250 per month. One month security deposit required. All applicants subject to background check before being approved as tenants. Application fee of $25 applies.



Drive by this charming home at 1407 Summit Ave. Reply to this ad with your name and contact information and we will contact you to schedule a showing! Thank you for looking!