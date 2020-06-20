All apartments in Ames
1407 Summit Ave
1407 Summit Ave

1407 Summit Avenue · (515) 450-2125
Location

1407 Summit Avenue, Ames, IA 50010
Grand-Summit

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Aug 1st - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath is located in a great neighborhood and close to everything. House has a lot of character, bright light and yard space. You must walk thru this home and see the surprising space and function. Large dining room, big master with unique closet/sitting area. Kitchen features stainless appliances. Lower level is walk out with family room with 2 bedrooms, a tiled full bath and laundry. New addition in 2010 with high eff heat pump plus central air. Mature trees, workshop, walking distance to schools and 13th St aquatic center. Tenant is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Tenant pays utilities which is water and electric heat. One small pet would be considered with an additional pet fee per month. Rent is $1250 per month. One month security deposit required. All applicants subject to background check before being approved as tenants. Application fee of $25 applies. Drive by this charming home at 1407 Summit Ave. Reply to this ad with your name and contact information and we will contact you to schedule a showing! Thank you for looking!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Summit Ave have any available units?
1407 Summit Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
Is 1407 Summit Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Summit Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Summit Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Summit Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Summit Ave offer parking?
No, 1407 Summit Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Summit Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Summit Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Summit Ave have a pool?
No, 1407 Summit Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Summit Ave have accessible units?
No, 1407 Summit Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Summit Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Summit Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Summit Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1407 Summit Ave has units with air conditioning.
