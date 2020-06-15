All apartments in West Loch Estate
91-1072 Kaunoa St.

91-1072 Kaunoa Street · (808) 696-0774
Location

91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1072 Kaunoa St. · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc. is now offering a beautifully maintained and conveniently located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level detached home in beautiful Westloch Estates! This lovely home is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and is near all amenities including shopping, restaurants, medical center, parks, and much more! There is a large two-car garage with lots of storage and a nice patio area in the back for relaxing at the end of the day. Keep cool and comfy with ceiling fans plus split system a.c. with units in every room. The beautiful landscaping comes completely with regular yard service. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and full size washer and dryer. Tenant pays utilities.

No pets. No smoking.

One year lease preferred.

Visit our website at www.foster-realty.com to apply online or request a showing.

$2,700.00 per month.

(RLNE5829290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

