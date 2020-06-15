91-1072 Kaunoa St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc. is now offering a beautifully maintained and conveniently located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level detached home in beautiful Westloch Estates! This lovely home is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and is near all amenities including shopping, restaurants, medical center, parks, and much more! There is a large two-car garage with lots of storage and a nice patio area in the back for relaxing at the end of the day. Keep cool and comfy with ceiling fans plus split system a.c. with units in every room. The beautiful landscaping comes completely with regular yard service. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and full size washer and dryer. Tenant pays utilities.



No pets. No smoking.



One year lease preferred.



Visit our website at www.foster-realty.com to apply online or request a showing.



$2,700.00 per month.



(RLNE5829290)