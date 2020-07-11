119 Apartments for rent in Waipio, HI with washer-dryer

/
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A
94-1033 Lumikula Street, Waipio, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled, spacious 3BR/1.5BA/2PKG near Waikele - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1073 Kepakepa St. #E4
94-1073 Kepakepa Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
716 sqft
94-1073 Kepakepa St. #E4 Available 07/18/20 Rarely available - This great 2 bdrm, 1 bath bottom corner unit is move-in ready.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1
94-1069 Lumiauau Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1730 sqft
NEWLY BUILT 2ND STORY UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SEPARATE ENTRANCE - 94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1, WAIPAHU, HI 96797 - UPSTAIRS UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
912 sqft
Well kept 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 1 assigned parking stall in the Villages at Waipio. Breezy Upstairs unit with covered lanai located on cooler side of project. Rent includes water / sewer. Washer / Dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Waipio
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-302 Paiwa Street #813
94-302 Paiwa Street, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
643 sqft
3br/1ba unit in Secured Building in Plantation Town Apartments (HIPPM (Waipahu) - Available for immediate occupancy! Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 at (808) 721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every window in the unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
94-570 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
791 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele. - Highlands at Waikele 94-570 Lumiauau St #L203 Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $1,950.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,950.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1103 Acacia Rd Unit 306
1103 Acacia Road, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
771 sqft
This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Waipio
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-340 Hoolu Pl
91-340 Hoolu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
2667 sqft
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1173 ANUANU ST
95-1173 Anuanu Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3046 sqft
Come and make Mililani your home - 4 miles to Wheeler, 6 miles to Schofield. 2-story House in Mililani Mauka's prime residential area, this charming, spacious home with graceful archways & decorator colors has 3046 sq.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1064 Komoaina St.
91-1064 Komoaina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
4/3 SF Home in Ewa Beach - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026
98-640 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
861 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Parking (Pearl Horizons) - Come live in this hidden gem of a home! Located just a short distance from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center where you will find an array of shops, restaurants and entertainment to choose from.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
373-D Mananai Pl.
373 Mananai Pl, Halawa, HI
Studio
$1,395
414 sqft
373-D Mananai Pl. Available 07/16/20 CROSSPOINTE - Showings available July 15 Crosspointe ~ Gate Complex Partly Furnished Studio Full Kitchen. Full Bath. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer and Dryer. 1 Reserved Parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B105
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
921 sqft
Spacious Ground Floor Unit - Spacious Woodlawn Terrace-Melemanu, two bedroom unit located on the corner, ground floor of complex.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 08/08/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.
