apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 PM
51 Apartments for rent in Waipio Acres, HI with pool
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Now Near Scholfield! Beautiful 2 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home and new carpeting just installed, located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006
95-273 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
Waikalani Woodlands Unit #D1006 - Apartment Recently Upgraded. Nice 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath and 2 reserved parking stalls.
Results within 1 mile of Waipio Acres
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai St #54
95-1139 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-962 Wikao St
95-962 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with large loft located in Launani Valley area of Mililani. The loft can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-101 Kelewaa Place
95-101 Kelewaa Place, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-660 Wikao St K106
95-660 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
797 sqft
Great Location, updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment - Great Location. Close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. One exit up from Mililani. New paint July 2016. Master bedroom and on suite bath.
Results within 5 miles of Waipio Acres
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
3 Units Available
Wahiawa
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60 Available 07/22/20 Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1173 ANUANU ST
95-1173 Anuanu Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3046 sqft
Come and make Mililani your home - 4 miles to Wheeler, 6 miles to Schofield. 2-story House in Mililani Mauka's prime residential area, this charming, spacious home with graceful archways & decorator colors has 3046 sq.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1061 Anania Circle
94-1061 Anania Circle, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1127 sqft
Rent this stylish 2 bed 1.5 bath split level town home with enclosed garage and driveway parking. Stainless steel appliances, vinyl planking, ceramic tile downstairs and wall to wall carpet flooring up stairs. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204
94-1469 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
786 sqft
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 Available 08/01/20 Tastefully Updated Waipio Condo 2/2/2 Parking - Fabulous corner top end unit with covered Lanai. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit features BBQ area, Club House, Pool, private yard and jogging paths.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
912 sqft
Well kept 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 1 assigned parking stall in the Villages at Waipio. Breezy Upstairs unit with covered lanai located on cooler side of project. Rent includes water / sewer. Washer / Dryer in unit.
1 of 24
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-328 Kaholo Street
94-328 Kaholo Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1668 sqft
Single level home in Mililani Town with 3 bedrooms/2-full bath with 2-carport parking and driveway. Clean and move in ready. Nice open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank floor thru out, brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator and washer dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1429 Polani St #21R
94-1429 Polani Street, Waipio, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
477 sqft
Great location, A/C, pool, 2 assigned parking, water included! Available August 1. Please read our entire ad and view all photos. Then if you are interested, please click "contact us about this property" and enter your information.
Results within 10 miles of Waipio Acres
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
162 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
373-D Mananai Pl.
373 Mananai Pl, Halawa, HI
Studio
$1,395
414 sqft
373-D Mananai Pl. Available 07/16/20 CROSSPOINTE - Showings available July 15 Crosspointe ~ Gate Complex Partly Furnished Studio Full Kitchen. Full Bath. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer and Dryer. 1 Reserved Parking.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-099 Uao Place, #1405
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearlridge Condo (Lele Pono) 1 Bed 1 Bath - Lele Pono, Located across the street from the old swap meet drive-in and Pearlridge. Secured building w/ gated parking access. Complex pool, BBQ area, extra storage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 4:00 pm By: MARI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
