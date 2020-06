Amenities

Available Middle of June. Beautiful 2 level 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, wood laminate floors large lanai with storage, 2 assigned parking spaces, and community pool. Close to MilitaniTown...Short drive to Schofield. Call or text Bart Sitzberger at 808-219-2900 for any questions or showings. Showings by appointment only. No Smoking and pets negotiable.