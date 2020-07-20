All apartments in Waipio Acres
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303

No Longer Available
Location

95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

patio / balcony
parking
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy. This 3rd floor condo unit is within the Woodlawn Community which is surrounded by mature trees and manicured greenery.
____________________________________________________________________

Monthly Rent: $1,450.00
Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash
All other items are the tenant’s responsibility
Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease
No Smoking / No Pets / 1 assigned parking stall
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1

We ask that you reference property HFI011 and encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/oahu/ (click "apply now" to access application requirements)

To schedule a showing, contact John A. Hawelu IV by email John.Hawelu@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.

*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5547968)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

