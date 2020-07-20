95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303

Amenities

For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy. This 3rd floor condo unit is within the Woodlawn Community which is surrounded by mature trees and manicured greenery.

____________________________________________________________________



Monthly Rent: $1,450.00

Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash

All other items are the tenant’s responsibility

Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease

No Smoking / No Pets / 1 assigned parking stall

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1



We ask that you reference property HFI011 and encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/oahu/ (click "apply now" to access application requirements)



To schedule a showing, contact John A. Hawelu IV by email John.Hawelu@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.



*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.



(RLNE5547968)