103 Apartments for rent in Waimalu, HI with garages
O ke aloha ke kuleana o kahi malihini. --Love is the host in strange lands.
Life has its ups and downs no matter where you live. However, when you can end your day sipping Mai Tais, gazing out over the last and most beautiful sunset of the day surrounded by the sounds of crashing waves and gentle island breezes, it's just a little bit harder to let it get to you. Waimalu is located at the base of the Ewa Forest Preserve on East Loch just north of iconic Pearl Harbor and adjacent Pearl City. Immersed in history, culture and more scenic retreats than you can shake your hula skirt at, life in Waimalu is life in the definition of paradise. See more
Waimalu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.