Apartment List
/
HI
/
waimalu
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Waimalu, HI with garages

Waimalu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.

1 of 17

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 4:00 pm By: MARI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
Results within 1 mile of Waimalu

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well) Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school).

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1325 sqft
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Waimalu
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3636 Puuku Makai Dr. Unit B
3636 Puuku Makai Drive, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Ocean Views from this renovated 4 bedroom home in Salt Lake - Ocean Views from this renovated 4 bedroom home in Salt Lake! New Appliances, new carpet, new flooring. We now need a new tenant 2 car garage with room in front for additional cars.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1810 Kaahumanu Street
98-1810 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
Rarely Available Heights at Wailuna! This 3 bed/2 bath single family home sits at the edge of the complex with no neighbors behind, only the forest & trees.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalihi Valley
2217 Kalihi Street
2217 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1511 sqft
Two Story Renovated Home, 5 bed 2 Bath with Garage in Kalihi Valley - This is a large, charming modern clean home in the Upper Kalihi Area. This rental is a two story home with 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-202 Loku Place A - 1
94-202 Loku Place, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1472 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home in the Tropics Area of the Waikele. This home is located on a quiet street with well-maintained grounds and offers split air conditioning in every room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1041 Huluhulu Street
91-1041 Huluhulu Street, West Loch Estate, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
952 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage sprinkler system Yard level lot quiet cul de sac Single level Located in West loch;

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST.
94-1005 Halekapio Street, Waipahu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2010 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home with Lots of Room - Spacious 4 bdrm, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-814 Hohiu Place
94-814 Hohiu Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac,

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3130 Ala Ilima Street #23D
3130 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated Beautiful Ocean View Condo in Salt Lake - If you are looking for an AMAZING condo with an Ocean Views, Golf Course Views, Mountain Views, and City Views, THIS IS IT! This fantastic condo was COMPLETELY renovated and PROFESSIONALLY cleaned for

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-201 Kanawao Pl.
94-201 Kanawao Place, Waikele, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1602 sqft
94-201 Kanawao Pl. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful SF 4br/2.5ba, 14PV panels, 2 car garage, private back yard - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of Waimalu
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60 Available 07/22/20 Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1225 sqft
91-1177 Waiemi Street Available 07/18/20 Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - All Utils Incl.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET
91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1449 sqft
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1183 Pekau St
91-1183 Pekau Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1526 sqft
Large well kept single family home in Ewa - Total lot size measures 3901 sq ft and has auto sprinkler system.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
Sun Terra - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath - Single level 3 bdrm 2 bath energy-efficient home, 40 solar panels, gas stove & hot water heater, central a/c & window a/c, built-in entertainment center/cabinet in garage, full-size fridge & 65” TV in garage, 2
City Guide for Waimalu, HI

O ke aloha ke kuleana o kahi malihini. --Love is the host in strange lands.

Life has its ups and downs no matter where you live. However, when you can end your day sipping Mai Tais, gazing out over the last and most beautiful sunset of the day surrounded by the sounds of crashing waves and gentle island breezes, it's just a little bit harder to let it get to you. Waimalu is located at the base of the Ewa Forest Preserve on East Loch just north of iconic Pearl Harbor and adjacent Pearl City. Immersed in history, culture and more scenic retreats than you can shake your hula skirt at, life in Waimalu is life in the definition of paradise. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Waimalu, HI

Waimalu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Waimalu 1 BedroomsWaimalu 2 BedroomsWaimalu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaimalu 3 BedroomsWaimalu Apartments with Balconies
Waimalu Apartments with GaragesWaimalu Apartments with GymsWaimalu Apartments with ParkingWaimalu Apartments with PoolsWaimalu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Waimalu Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaimalu Pet Friendly PlacesWaimalu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College