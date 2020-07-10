31 Apartments for rent in Wailuku, HI with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
2180 W. Vineyard Street #304
2180 W Vineyard St, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
839 sqft
A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town. Available Now Rent: $1850 App fee $30.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
305 Ekoa Place
305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
41 Kokea Street #1004
41 Kokea St, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1724 sqft
NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completed in 2014 - Great ocean views!!, cool climate, Wailuku heights area. this well kept town home , recently built, granite countertops, tile and carpet floors, great 2 story town home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
245 Lau Oliwa Loop Unit #49
245 Lau Oliwa Loop, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1457 sqft
245 Lau Oliwa Loop Unit #49 Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Kehalani Home - Come home and enjoy this cozy home with one of the larger yard spaces on the block. This 2-story Kehalani home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1801 Piihana St.
1801 Piihana Rd, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
525 sqft
1 bedroom cottage with loft. Utilties included. - ONLY INQUIRE IF SERIOUS One bedroom detached cottage with loft. Utilities included. Good parking area and ready to go. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835664)

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
457 Palani Place
457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1658 sqft
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
85 Kapi Lane #8-102
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1598 Mill Street - COT
1598 Mill Street, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1140 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage on Mill Street. There are other tenant on the property. Parking for 2 vehicles max. No smoking of any kind in the unit. Unfurnished. No pets. Do not apply until you've made an appointment and seen the unit.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1860 sqft
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
795 Makaala Drive
795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
100 Meheu Circle
100 Meheu Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage - Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925137)
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
150 Hauoli Street
150 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
559 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Wailuku. Amenities included: dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and ocean view from lanai. Utilities included: cable and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 25th 2020.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moalii Ahupua`a
45 E Kuu Aku Lane, #315
45 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1395 sqft
Hoonanea Townhome - 3-bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, large tiled backyard. Large master bedroom on top floor. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Unfurnished, Pets ok. Right in the heart of Lahaina. Property is currently on the market.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
40 Kumu Niu Pl
40 Kumu Niu Pl, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
960 sqft
40 Kumu Niu Pl Available 08/01/20 Stunning Ocean Views From Your Lanai - Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 Bath home with large lanai, garage and breathtaking views. Unit includes ac, washer/dryer and all major appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
12 Honuhula St.
12 Honuhula Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
12 Honuhula St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Single Family Home North Kihei - Beautiful single family home in North Kihei. 3 bed 3.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Moalii Ahupua`a
28 E Kuu Aku Ln Unit 508
28 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1165 sqft
Bright and Sunny UNFURNISHED Townhouse 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath w/ Attached 1 Car Garage + 1 Designated Parking Space, 4 zone split A/C system, covered lanai, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Mountain Views, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Front

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a
55 Kai Pl
55 Kai Place, Paia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
400 sqft
1 /1 Cottage that was completely remodeled in 2015. Furnished with utilities included, 2 tandem parking spaces. The Cottage is totally private and also features beautiful interior design as well as a tranquil bamboo lined covered deck.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
6 Alania Place
6 Alania Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Kihei 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 310364 This newly renovated property is 2 blocks from the ocean. Rent includes water, trash and yard service.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paunau Ahupua`a
642 Wainee #F
642 Wainee Street, Lahaina, HI
Studio
$3,750
Lahaina Town 642 Wainee St - This unfurnished 3 bedroom + loft / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car carport is located in the heart of Lahaina, gated subdivision. Recently remodeled granite counter tops, new plumbing fixtures, freshly painted.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paunau Ahupua`a
636 Kaalo Place, Unit 2
636 Kaalo Place, Lahaina, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath Brand NEW! Lahaina $2,500.00 - This unfurnished 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom was just completely renovated, tile floors, granite countertops, all new appliances. $2,500.00 a month plus electric.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moalii Ahupua`a
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wailuku, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wailuku apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

