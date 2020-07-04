Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 Available 07/15/20 2 bd 2bth Ground Floor Unit at Hoolea Terrace - 2 Bdrm/ 2 Full Bath Immaculate, fully furnished unit with beautiful views



Fully Furnished, Washer /dryer in unit, 2 assigned parking spaces. Updated kitchen and 2 full baths. At the end of complex private lanai.



Available early July for a 6 month lease ending January 15, 2021

Rent: $2195

Security Deposit: $2195

No pets allowed

Not HUD Approved



RENTAL PROCESS



1. Visit the neighborhood

Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested

in.

2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION

download it from our website, Homemanagersmaui.com, under the vacancies tab

3. Schedule a showing

If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5516767)