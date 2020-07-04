All apartments in Wailuku
Find more places like 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wailuku, HI
/
143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804

143 Hoowaiwai Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wailuku
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

143 Hoowaiwai Loop, Wailuku, HI 96793
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 Available 07/15/20 2 bd 2bth Ground Floor Unit at Hoolea Terrace - 2 Bdrm/ 2 Full Bath Immaculate, fully furnished unit with beautiful views

Fully Furnished, Washer /dryer in unit, 2 assigned parking spaces. Updated kitchen and 2 full baths. At the end of complex private lanai.

Available early July for a 6 month lease ending January 15, 2021
Rent: $2195
Security Deposit: $2195
No pets allowed
Not HUD Approved

RENTAL PROCESS

1. Visit the neighborhood
Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested
in.
2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION
download it from our website, Homemanagersmaui.com, under the vacancies tab
3. Schedule a showing
If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5516767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 have any available units?
143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wailuku, HI.
What amenities does 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 have?
Some of 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 currently offering any rent specials?
143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 pet-friendly?
No, 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailuku.
Does 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 offer parking?
Yes, 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 offers parking.
Does 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 have a pool?
No, 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 does not have a pool.
Does 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 have accessible units?
No, 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wailuku 2 BedroomsWailuku 3 Bedrooms
Wailuku Apartments with ParkingWailuku Apartments with Pools
Wailuku Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIKahului, HI
Kihei, HIMakawao, HI
Napili-Honokowai, HIWailea, HI