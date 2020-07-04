Amenities
143 Hoowaiwai Loop #2804 Available 07/15/20 2 bd 2bth Ground Floor Unit at Hoolea Terrace - 2 Bdrm/ 2 Full Bath Immaculate, fully furnished unit with beautiful views
Fully Furnished, Washer /dryer in unit, 2 assigned parking spaces. Updated kitchen and 2 full baths. At the end of complex private lanai.
Available early July for a 6 month lease ending January 15, 2021
Rent: $2195
Security Deposit: $2195
No pets allowed
Not HUD Approved
RENTAL PROCESS
1. Visit the neighborhood
Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested
in.
2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION
download it from our website, Homemanagersmaui.com, under the vacancies tab
3. Schedule a showing
If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.
