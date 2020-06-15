All apartments in Wailea
3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D

3300 Wailea Alanui Drive · (808) 875-8988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI 96753
Paeahu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Tastefully Furnished Wailea Ekahi 1 bedroom 2 bath -Must See! - This tastefully furnished and decorated 1 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has high vaulted ceilings and beautiful lanai areas with a BBQ grill. There is an additional Murphy bed in the living room. The property sits on 34 acres adjacent to Keawakapu Beach (one of the best beaches in South Maui) and boasts whispering palms, miles of sandy beach and gorgeous sunsets. There are 3 community pools with spectacular ocean views, clubhouse & BBQ's for your entertainment. Ample parking and has easy ocean access. Restaurants, activities, and shopping are just a short walk or bike ride away. Landscaping, water, basic internet, sewer and trash included in the rent. All other utilities(electric) are tenant responsibility. No Pets. Available Now for a 6 month term. Must see to appreciate!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5809840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D have any available units?
3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D have?
Some of 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D's amenities include parking, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailea.
Does 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D does offer parking.
Does 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D has a pool.
Does 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D have accessible units?
No, 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D does not have units with air conditioning.
