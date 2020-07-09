Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Waikoloa Village, HI with washer-dryer

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901
68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Waikoloa Hills condominium complex - This beautiful fully-furnished split-level unit is located in the very popular Waikoloa Hills complex right across the street from the Highland Shopping Center and a short

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-3840 Lua Kula Street
68-3840 Lua Kula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1160 sqft
*New, Remodeled condo on Robert Trent Jones Golf Course, Waikoloa Villas F-100 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-3883 Lua Kula St
68-3883 Lua Kula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Elima Lani 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Updated and partially furnished second floor unit, private lanai. Owner will remove all furnishings if not needed. All appliances including W/D. Living room and one bedroom furnished. Amenities include pool, BBQ.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-3831 Lua Kula St
68-3831 Lua Kula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
789 sqft
This furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is a 2nd floor unit with a nice ocean view. Lots of privacy and open parking next to this building. It boasts 2 lanais with one off the master that looks out to the ocean.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1745 Waikoloa Rd
68-1745 Waikoloa Road, Waikoloa Village, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
998 sqft
Fully Furnished Ground floor 998 Sqft condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in unit, close to community pool, 1 assigned parking spot, access to fitness center, and close to shopping.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1693 Akaula St
68-1693 Akaula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1833 sqft
1833 sqft home in Waikoloa features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, washer and dryer, open floorplan, 2 car garage,and access to community Pool, and tennis courts.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1780 Niu Haohao Pl
68-1780 Niu Haohao Place, Waikoloa Village, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1888 sqft
Pet Friendly 1888 Sqft home with ocean and mountain views features 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-133 W. Pukaua Pl.
68-133 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
4 Bedrooms
$32,922
3655 sqft
Infinity pool, Fairway front, Condo, Luxury, Champion Ridge CR10 at Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-102 W. Pukaua Place
68-102 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
4000 sqft
House of the Turtle at Champion Ridge, Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waikoloa Colony Villas 403 - Fun in the Sun Near Beaches, Snorkeling & Golf! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive #A4
69-180 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1877 sqft
Ideal Location! Gorgeous Villa Across Pool. Walk to Shops & Restaurants! Waikoloa Beach Villas A4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
62-3648 Leihulu Place
62-3648 Leihulu Place, Hawaii County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$38,564
5194 sqft
Glamorous Mondavi Family Estate Home, Fairways South #18 at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lalamilo Ahupua`a
69-1648 Puako Beach Drive
69-1648 Puako Beach Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$24,800
2520 sqft
Oceanfront, Steps from sand, Comfort & luxury, Estate Home at Puako Bay 10D - Mauna Lni Kamilo 407 This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
68-1025 N Kaniku Drive #312
68-1025 N Kaniku Dr, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2752 sqft
Single-level luxury home in the Villages at Mauna Lani, Hale Kanani (Big Island) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
68-1033 Ke Kailani Drive
68-1033 Ke Kailani Dr, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
3121 sqft
Private Luxury Estate Home w/ Pool & Spa, A/C, located within Mauna Lani Resort. Ke Kailani A2 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Property currently for sale.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1376 Pauoa Road F2 Palm Villas at Mauna Lani
68-1376 S Pauoa Rd, Puako, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1103 sqft
68-1376 Pauoa Road F2 Palm Villas at Mauna Lani Available 07/23/20 Palm Villas at Mauna Lani Condo - 2 bed / 2 bath Furnished w/ 1 Car Garage - Palm Villas is a relatively small (44-unit), luxury gated community at the heart of the Mauna Lani resort.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1399 Mauna Lani Drive
68-1399 Mauna Lani Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$18,300
1941 sqft
Luxury Mauna Lani Terrace 3 BD Penthouse*Ocean View from Every Room!! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
68-1122 Na Ala Hele Rd #C1
68-1122 Na Ala Hele Rd, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1724 sqft
Spacious Condo w/Views Golf Course Views, A/C, & Pool. Mauna Lani Golf Villas C1 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a
69-1033 Nawahine Place 9F
69-1033 Nawahine Pl, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1680 sqft
Luxury Ocean view Villa w/Central AC and free Wifi! Hali'i Kai at Waikoloa Beach Resort 9F - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345
62-3600 Amaui Pl, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$17,608
2517 sqft
Mondavi Family Home, Wai'ula'ula 345, w/Private Pool & Spa at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Ouli Ahupua`a
62-114 Kila Place #21
62-114 Kila Place, Hawaii County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$40,734
2684 sqft
Ocean view, Villa, Pool, Walk to resorts, Luxurious, Villas at Mauna Kea #21 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1122 North Kaniku Dr. #424
68-1122 North Kaniku Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1606 sqft
Stylish Home w/Mauna Kea Views, A/C, Pool, & Spa. Mauna Lani KaMilo Home 424 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waikoloa Ahupua`a
68-1125 N. Kaniku Drive, #102
68-1125 North Kaniku Drive, Puako, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1932 sqft
Desirable location at Mauna Lani Fairways 102! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
72-129 Kaulu Street #4
72-129 Ka'ulu St, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$24,242
2576 sqft
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Split-Level Luxury Condo, Private Yard: 129D Ka'Ulu - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

