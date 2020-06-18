94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202

Amenities

Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES:



Year Built: 1993

Sq Footage: 657 sq ft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 Reserved

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1675.00

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit



2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome, located at Mahi Ko at Waikele, with 1 assigned parking stall. Guest parking stalls and street parking available. Nicely remodeled bathroom. Close to the Waikele shopping center with various shops and restaurants. Centrally located near H1 and H2 highways. Water/sewer included, tenant responsible for electric, cable, internet, phone.



For inquires and showings please contact:

Rexie Castro

RS - 77903

Locations LLC

Property Management Division

Direct (808) 738-3124

Email: rexie.castro@locationshawaii.com



