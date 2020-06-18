94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202

Amenities
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES:
Year Built: 1993
Sq Footage: 657 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Reserved
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1675.00
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome, located at Mahi Ko at Waikele, with 1 assigned parking stall. Guest parking stalls and street parking available. Nicely remodeled bathroom. Close to the Waikele shopping center with various shops and restaurants. Centrally located near H1 and H2 highways. Water/sewer included, tenant responsible for electric, cable, internet, phone.
RENTAL FEATURES
Window A/C unit
Ceiling fans
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Carpet
Window coverings
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
For inquires and showings please contact:
Rexie Castro
RS - 77903
Locations LLC
Property Management Division
Direct (808) 738-3124
Email: rexie.castro@locationshawaii.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3441402)