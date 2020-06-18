All apartments in Waikele
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202

94-511 Luminana Street · No Longer Available
Location

94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI 96797
Waipahu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
internet access
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES:

Year Built: 1993
Sq Footage: 657 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Reserved
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1675.00
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit

2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome, located at Mahi Ko at Waikele, with 1 assigned parking stall. Guest parking stalls and street parking available. Nicely remodeled bathroom. Close to the Waikele shopping center with various shops and restaurants. Centrally located near H1 and H2 highways. Water/sewer included, tenant responsible for electric, cable, internet, phone.

RENTAL FEATURES
Window A/C unit
Ceiling fans
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Carpet
Window coverings
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher

For inquires and showings please contact:
Rexie Castro
RS - 77903
Locations LLC
Property Management Division
Direct (808) 738-3124
Email: rexie.castro@locationshawaii.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3441402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 have any available units?
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waikele, HI.
What amenities does 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 have?
Some of 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 currently offering any rent specials?
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 is pet friendly.
Does 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 offer parking?
Yes, 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 does offer parking.
Does 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 have a pool?
No, 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 does not have a pool.
Does 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 have accessible units?
No, 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 does not have accessible units.
Does 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202 has units with air conditioning.
