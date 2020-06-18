67-291 Kahaone Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Meaning “the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity,” Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise. This Waialua rental home on Oahu’s North Shore features direct beach access, a private pool and hot tub, air conditioning, and a fantastic location convenient to beaches and a variety of island activities.



The open kitchen at Kala`iku has extensive counter space, two sinks, high-quality stainless steel appliances, and bar seating, making it easy to enjoy meals at home. A dining space with a gas fireplace and a wall of custom pocket doors flows out to an open-air dining area, or into a comfortable living space with plenty of seating and a sizable television. Downstairs, another common area provides an additional sectional sofa and television, as well as a ping pong table. Amenities such as wireless internet, cable, a DVD player and DVD library, a stereo, a washer and dryer, and a dedicated kids’ playroom ensure total guest comfort throughout your stay.



Kala`iku’s ocean-view master suite boasts a California king Tempur-Pedic bed, private lanai, fireplace, 55-inch television, huge walk-in closet, and en suite bath with jetted tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. An ocean-view junior master has a queen-size Tempur-Pedic bed and its own lanai, 55-inch television, and en suite bath with jetted tub and shower. The third and fourth bedrooms, which share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, each have a double bed, lanai with mountain views, television, and desk. The fifth bedroom has a queen-size sleeper sofa and mountain views, but also makes a perfect media room, thanks to its 75-inch television.



Step outdoors at Kala`iku to find your sparkling pool with safety fence, hot tub for eight, barbecue grill, and children’s playhouse, slide, and swings. Direct beach access leads to the golden sand and brilliant blues of the ocean just beyond, where a protective reef makes for excellent swimming and snorkeling.



For especially big groups, an air-conditioned cottage next door may be reserved for an additional fee. It includes an upstairs loft bedroom with a California king bed, a full bath, a full kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a lovely living space with a queen-size memory foam sleeper sofa, a twin Murphy bed, and a large television. The cottage also offers its own washer and dryer, lanai, barbecue grill, open-air dining space for six, outdoor shower, and private beach path.



This North Shore rental home allows for quick access to beautiful beaches like Laniakea, as well as the world-famous surf breaks of Waimea Bay, Banzai Pipeline, and Sunset Beach. Also convenient to grocery stores and farmers’ markets, Kala`iku is only a 10-minute drive from the Beach House restaurant and Haleiwa Joe’s bar. Surf lessons and paddleboard/kayak rentals are available in nearby Haleiwa Town, and numerous boat tours leave from Haleiwa Harbor. A short drive from the home leads to attractions like the Waimea Valley hike/Waimea Falls, Dole Plantation, a renowned luau at the Polynesian Cultural Center, and golf at Turtle Bay Resort.



Standard Occupancy for this property is 10 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



Please note that a mandatory mid-stay cleaning fee of $300 plus tax applies to all stays of 10 days or longer.



TA # TA-179-607-3472-01



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5818058)