97 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI
"Hawaii is the best form of comfort for me. When I die, I want to be cremated, and I want half my ashes to be spread in the Pacific around the island, and the rest on the property." (-Richard Pryor)
A place good enough for any part of Richard Pryor is place good enough for us all. Pearl City sits astride Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge on the island of O'ahu, standing as a beacon for those who want to experience paradise first-hand. Face it, it doesn’t get better than the island life. O'ahu is indeed a resplendent display of nature putting on her very best show with tropical birds of every color, enormous ferns, and wildlife that simply robs you of your breath. Volcanic activity forced these islands up from the depths of the ocean floor and have provided life, sustenance and escape for generations of people across the globe. Are you ready to tempt Pele and live among the most relaxed group of people ever to call a volcano home?
Word to the wise: local wages are much lower than the average median home price. Most errands will require a car in Pearl City as it only has a walk score of 39. Unless you live in striking distance of the Pearl City mall, you'll want to drive around town. However, you'll doubtless see many residents bicycling, walking, jogging, or even using a scooter to get around. See more
Finding an apartment in Pearl City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.