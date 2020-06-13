97 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2188 Amikamika Pl Unit A
2188 Amikamika Place, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - AWESOME VIEWS IN PACIFIC PALISADES 3BR/2BA/2PKG UPSTAIRS UNIT IN DUPLEX(PACIFIC PALISADES - PEARL CITY) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2376 AHAKAPU STREET
2376 Ahakapu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1398 sqft
Lovely Central Location in Pearl City! - Not only is the inside amazing. Step outside and see Pearl Harbor and Sunset Views from your front yard! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has just been remodeled.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-635 Kaahele Street
98-635 Kaahele Street, Pearl City, HI
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
3580 sqft
PET FRIENDLY EXECUTIVE ROYAL SUMMIT HOME WITH SOLAR PV PANELS, HUGE BACKYARD 40'X50' (2000 sf) with 240 sf covered patio great for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl City

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-755 Iho PL
98-755 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
98-755 Iho PL Available 07/01/20 2/1/2 Aiea - Relax and unwind in this tastefully remodeled townhome. The views of Pearl Harbor and the west side will add to the ambiance.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building Name: Plantation Tower Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #702 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1750 per month Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now. Square feet: Approx.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl City
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Ewa
159 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Waipahu
16 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-620 Pohakupuna Rd
91-620 Pohakupuna Road, Ewa Beach, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1321 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath family home with lots of room to spread out - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath family home with lots of room to spread out & enjoy single story living. Big fenced in yard for children & pets to run around.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/31/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1058 Eleu Street
94-1058 Eleu Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1342 sqft
94-1058 Eleu Street Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home in Royal Kunia! - Come relax in your new, well maintained and upgraded Single Level Home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816
3161 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
793 sqft
Great Salt Lake Location! 2/2 with 2 parking, A/C, Pet Friendly - High floor with beautiful city and mountain views.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1149 Mikohu St #26T
91-1149 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
485 sqft
Palm Villas II - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This unit is located on the 2nd floor and there is an On-Site Resident Manager, Pool, Recreation Center and BBQ area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3
94-240 Noholoa Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani - Please call Kimoli (RS 79941) for showings @ (808) 699-9350 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-403 Lehopulu St.
94-403 Lehopulu Street, Waipahu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2488 sqft
5 bd 3.5ba Beautifully remodeled Single Family Residence in Harbor View, Waipahu - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202
94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
657 sqft
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 657 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Reserved Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1675.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-2037 Luahoana Street
91-2037 Luahoana Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1390 sqft
91-2037 Luahoana Street Available 06/15/20 Updated 4/2.5 in Ewa by Gentry Terrazza - $2750 - Convenient and clean 4+2.5 in the Ewa by Gentry Terrazza community in Ewa Beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-108 puakala place A
99-108 Puakala Street, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 06/30/20 Beautiful duplex upstair with phenomenal location - Property Id: 297186 This recently renovated beautiful upstairs of a duplex home located conveniently in Aiea, 2 minutes from the bus-line, 5 minutes away from highway,

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13
91-249 Makaluana Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available 06/15/20 MUST SEE!! 3 BEDROOM OASIS - Property Id: 294478 Must see this remolded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Sits at the end of of a cul de sac. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R
413 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
810 sqft
$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1143 Kanela St.
91-1143 Kanela Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1322 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family House w/ Solar PV Panels, 2 Car Garage in Ewa Gentry. - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104
95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
764 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring.
City Guide for Pearl City, HI

"Hawaii is the best form of comfort for me. When I die, I want to be cremated, and I want half my ashes to be spread in the Pacific around the island, and the rest on the property." (-Richard Pryor)

A place good enough for any part of Richard Pryor is place good enough for us all. Pearl City sits astride Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge on the island of O'ahu, standing as a beacon for those who want to experience paradise first-hand. Face it, it doesn’t get better than the island life. O'ahu is indeed a resplendent display of nature putting on her very best show with tropical birds of every color, enormous ferns, and wildlife that simply robs you of your breath. Volcanic activity forced these islands up from the depths of the ocean floor and have provided life, sustenance and escape for generations of people across the globe. Are you ready to tempt Pele and live among the most relaxed group of people ever to call a volcano home?

Word to the wise: local wages are much lower than the average median home price. Most errands will require a car in Pearl City as it only has a walk score of 39. Unless you live in striking distance of the Pearl City mall, you'll want to drive around town. However, you'll doubtless see many residents bicycling, walking, jogging, or even using a scooter to get around. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pearl City, HI

Finding an apartment in Pearl City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

