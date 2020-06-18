Amenities

Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two

98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D

Aiea, HI 96701



Rent: $2,400 Per Month

Deposit: $2,400

Lease Term: 1 Year Lease



Available Now!



-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage

-Split-level Townhouse

-2 Large Patios (One located off the Living-room & the other off the Master suite)

-Approximately 1,435 square ft. of living space

-Utilities include Water/Sewer (Tenant is responsible for Electric, Cable and Internet)

-Partly furnished with stove/oven, NEW refrigerator and full sized washer & dryer

-NEW Carpet flooring

-NEW Laminate wood flooring

-Plenty of closet storage space

-Breezy unit



Great location to Central Aiea; conveniently located near shopping, dining and freeway access!



Elem: Waiau

Middle: Highlands

High: Pearl City



A Nonrefundable $25.00 application fee, PER applicant 18 years and older that will be occupying the property is required.



Applications will be provided at the showing. It is REQUIRED that prospective tenants must view the inside of the property before your application will be processed.



Please call our office at 808-521-0081 to schedule a showing.



POLICIES: Move in requires one-months full rent and a security deposit equal to one-months rent. One (1) year lease, which includes a Military Clause. No smoking. No Section 8. No pets. Renters Insurance required upon signing of lease.



Managed by:

Lani Properties Corp RB-8551

50 S. Beretania St. #C-209

Honolulu, HI 96813

Office (808) 521-0081

Fax (808) 533-3887

Admin@laniproperties.com

www.laniproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5852065)