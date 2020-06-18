All apartments in Pearl City
Home
/
Pearl City, HI
/
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D

98-1060 Komo Mai Drive · No Longer Available
Location

98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI 96701
Pearl City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
Aiea, HI 96701

Rent: $2,400 Per Month
Deposit: $2,400
Lease Term: 1 Year Lease

Available Now!

-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage
-Split-level Townhouse
-2 Large Patios (One located off the Living-room & the other off the Master suite)
-Approximately 1,435 square ft. of living space
-Utilities include Water/Sewer (Tenant is responsible for Electric, Cable and Internet)
-Partly furnished with stove/oven, NEW refrigerator and full sized washer & dryer
-NEW Carpet flooring
-NEW Laminate wood flooring
-Plenty of closet storage space
-Breezy unit

Great location to Central Aiea; conveniently located near shopping, dining and freeway access!

Elem: Waiau
Middle: Highlands
High: Pearl City

A Nonrefundable $25.00 application fee, PER applicant 18 years and older that will be occupying the property is required.

Applications will be provided at the showing. It is REQUIRED that prospective tenants must view the inside of the property before your application will be processed.

Please call our office at 808-521-0081 to schedule a showing.

POLICIES: Move in requires one-months full rent and a security deposit equal to one-months rent. One (1) year lease, which includes a Military Clause. No smoking. No Section 8. No pets. Renters Insurance required upon signing of lease.

Managed by:
Lani Properties Corp RB-8551
50 S. Beretania St. #C-209
Honolulu, HI 96813
Office (808) 521-0081
Fax (808) 533-3887
Admin@laniproperties.com
www.laniproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D have any available units?
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearl City, HI.
What amenities does 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D have?
Some of 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D currently offering any rent specials?
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D pet-friendly?
No, 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearl City.
Does 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D offer parking?
Yes, 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D does offer parking.
Does 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D have a pool?
No, 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D does not have a pool.
Does 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D have accessible units?
No, 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D does not have accessible units.
Does 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D does not have units with air conditioning.
