Amenities
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
Aiea, HI 96701
Rent: $2,400 Per Month
Deposit: $2,400
Lease Term: 1 Year Lease
Available Now!
-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage
-Split-level Townhouse
-2 Large Patios (One located off the Living-room & the other off the Master suite)
-Approximately 1,435 square ft. of living space
-Utilities include Water/Sewer (Tenant is responsible for Electric, Cable and Internet)
-Partly furnished with stove/oven, NEW refrigerator and full sized washer & dryer
-NEW Carpet flooring
-NEW Laminate wood flooring
-Plenty of closet storage space
-Breezy unit
Great location to Central Aiea; conveniently located near shopping, dining and freeway access!
Elem: Waiau
Middle: Highlands
High: Pearl City
A Nonrefundable $25.00 application fee, PER applicant 18 years and older that will be occupying the property is required.
Applications will be provided at the showing. It is REQUIRED that prospective tenants must view the inside of the property before your application will be processed.
Please call our office at 808-521-0081 to schedule a showing.
POLICIES: Move in requires one-months full rent and a security deposit equal to one-months rent. One (1) year lease, which includes a Military Clause. No smoking. No Section 8. No pets. Renters Insurance required upon signing of lease.
Managed by:
Lani Properties Corp RB-8551
50 S. Beretania St. #C-209
Honolulu, HI 96813
Office (808) 521-0081
Fax (808) 533-3887
Admin@laniproperties.com
www.laniproperties.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5852065)