91-1370 Kaileolea Dr

Amenities
Spacious 2,000sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Ocean Pointe, Ewa Beach. Short drive to shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach! This large townhouse has a living room, a dining area, a separate laundry room, loft, and storage closets. Featuring an open floor plan, corian countertops, AC throughout, fenced yard, and lots of natural lighting! There is a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. Owner willing to consider 2 pets up to 40lbs. Limit 5 people. Rent includes yard service. Hurry, this unit won't last long.