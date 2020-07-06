All apartments in Ocean Pointe
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:44 PM

91-1370 Kaileolea Dr

91-1370 Kaileolea Drive · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-1370 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2016 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 2,000sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Ocean Pointe, Ewa Beach. Short drive to shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach! This large townhouse has a living room, a dining area, a separate laundry room, loft, and storage closets. Featuring an open floor plan, corian countertops, AC throughout, fenced yard, and lots of natural lighting! There is a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. Owner willing to consider 2 pets up to 40lbs. Limit 5 people. Rent includes yard service. Hurry, this unit won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr have any available units?
91-1370 Kaileolea Dr has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr have?
Some of 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
91-1370 Kaileolea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr is pet friendly.
Does 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr offer parking?
No, 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr does not offer parking.
Does 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr have a pool?
No, 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr have accessible units?
No, 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1370 Kaileolea Dr has units with air conditioning.
