All apartments in Ocean Pointe
Find more places like 91-1034 Kaihohonu St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Pointe, HI
/
91-1034 Kaihohonu St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

91-1034 Kaihohonu St

91-1034 Kaihohonu Street · (808) 738-3124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Pointe
See all
Ewa
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

91-1034 Kaihohonu Street, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1034 Kaihohonu St · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Great 4bd/2.5ba/2 car garage single family home in Ocean Pointe! - KEY FEATURES:

Year Built: 2004
Living Area: 1,803 sq ft
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2,700.00
Monthly Rent: $2,700.00
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family Home

RENTAL FEATURES:
•Central A/C
•Ceiling fans
•Tile Floors
•Carpeting
•Window coverings
•Master bath
•Storage space
•Pantry
•Range / Oven
•Refrigerator
•Garbage Disposal
•Microwave
•Dishwasher
•2 Car Garage

Great 4 bd/2.5ba single-family home at Ocean Pointe in Ewa Beach! Stone tile flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs, central A/C and is partially furnished with kitchen appliances and full washer/dryer in separate room, half bathroom downstairs. Deck right outside the master bedroom with walk-in closet. Minutes to beach access and easy commute to Wheeler/Schofield. Rent includes yard service. No pets, no smoking. Tenant pays water/sewer/electric/cable/internet/phone.

First showing to be scheduled on Monday, June 15, 2020.

To schedule a showing, call property manager:
Rexie Castro
RS - 77903
Direct# (808) 738-3124

(RLNE5829265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1034 Kaihohonu St have any available units?
91-1034 Kaihohonu St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1034 Kaihohonu St have?
Some of 91-1034 Kaihohonu St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1034 Kaihohonu St currently offering any rent specials?
91-1034 Kaihohonu St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1034 Kaihohonu St pet-friendly?
No, 91-1034 Kaihohonu St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Pointe.
Does 91-1034 Kaihohonu St offer parking?
Yes, 91-1034 Kaihohonu St does offer parking.
Does 91-1034 Kaihohonu St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1034 Kaihohonu St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1034 Kaihohonu St have a pool?
No, 91-1034 Kaihohonu St does not have a pool.
Does 91-1034 Kaihohonu St have accessible units?
No, 91-1034 Kaihohonu St does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1034 Kaihohonu St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-1034 Kaihohonu St has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1034 Kaihohonu St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1034 Kaihohonu St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 91-1034 Kaihohonu St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Pointe 2 BedroomsOcean Pointe 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ocean Pointe 3 BedroomsOcean Pointe Apartments with Pool
Ocean Pointe Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HI
Pearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity