91-1034 Kaihohonu St

Great 4bd/2.5ba/2 car garage single family home in Ocean Pointe! - KEY FEATURES:



Year Built: 2004

Living Area: 1,803 sq ft

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $2,700.00

Monthly Rent: $2,700.00

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family Home



RENTAL FEATURES:

•Central A/C

•Ceiling fans

•Tile Floors

•Carpeting

•Window coverings

•Master bath

•Storage space

•Pantry

•Range / Oven

•Refrigerator

•Garbage Disposal

•Microwave

•Dishwasher

•2 Car Garage



Great 4 bd/2.5ba single-family home at Ocean Pointe in Ewa Beach! Stone tile flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs, central A/C and is partially furnished with kitchen appliances and full washer/dryer in separate room, half bathroom downstairs. Deck right outside the master bedroom with walk-in closet. Minutes to beach access and easy commute to Wheeler/Schofield. Rent includes yard service. No pets, no smoking. Tenant pays water/sewer/electric/cable/internet/phone.



First showing to be scheduled on Monday, June 15, 2020.



To schedule a showing, call property manager:

Rexie Castro

RS - 77903

Direct# (808) 738-3124



