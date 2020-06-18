All apartments in Napili-Honokowai
99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs

99 Hui Road F · (808) 276-4434
Location

99 Hui Road F, Napili-Honokowai, HI 96761
Honokeana Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Napili Townhouse - Pet Friendly with pet deposit and pet addendum. This unique townhouse property is a large two bedroom + loft which can be utilized as a bedroom + 2 bathrooms. Single car garage, new appliances. New carpet, raised living room. Two lani's. Walking distance to Napili Bay beach which is arguable one of the most sought after beaches in all of Hawaii. Close to bus line and shopping. Please call Brian James R(B) or Kati Shea R(S) with Quam Properties Hawaii for viewings. No pets / No smoking $2750.00 Tenant pays electric, cable, trash, water/sewer,
No Smoking

(RLNE5687426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs have any available units?
99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs have?
Some of 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs currently offering any rent specials?
99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs is pet friendly.
Does 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs offer parking?
Yes, 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs does offer parking.
Does 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs have a pool?
No, 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs does not have a pool.
Does 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs have accessible units?
No, 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs does not have units with air conditioning.
