99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs

Napili Townhouse - Pet Friendly with pet deposit and pet addendum. This unique townhouse property is a large two bedroom + loft which can be utilized as a bedroom + 2 bathrooms. Single car garage, new appliances. New carpet, raised living room. Two lani's. Walking distance to Napili Bay beach which is arguable one of the most sought after beaches in all of Hawaii. Close to bus line and shopping. Please call Brian James R(B) or Kati Shea R(S) with Quam Properties Hawaii for viewings. No pets / No smoking $2750.00 Tenant pays electric, cable, trash, water/sewer,

(RLNE5687426)