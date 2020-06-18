Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 Available 07/01/20 Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath across the street from the beach! - This newly remolded unfurnished unit is waiting for you! Nice and clean with new paint. Great area, right across the street from beach. Take walks on the beach and the beautiful Maui sunsets. Very convenient area, walking distance to stores and the Farmers market.



Security Deposit $1800.00

Monthly Rent $1800.00

Security deposit and first month’s rent due before move-in.



No smoking, no pets. Not HUD approved at this time,



$25 application fee, apply on our website. Contact Marnel for showings, by appointment only.



Marnel Lozano, RS-79673

Cell: (808) 463-2526

Realtor & Property Mgr.

Email: marnel@destinationmaui.net

Destination Maui Realty, LLC RB-17189

Website: www.destinationmauirealty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5440995)