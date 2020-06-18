All apartments in Napili-Honokowai
Find more places like 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Napili-Honokowai, HI
/
3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302

3676 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road · (808) 879-0080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Napili-Honokowai
See all
Honokowai Ahupua`a
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3676 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI 96761
Honokowai Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 Available 07/01/20 Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath across the street from the beach! - This newly remolded unfurnished unit is waiting for you! Nice and clean with new paint. Great area, right across the street from beach. Take walks on the beach and the beautiful Maui sunsets. Very convenient area, walking distance to stores and the Farmers market.

Security Deposit $1800.00
Monthly Rent $1800.00
Security deposit and first month’s rent due before move-in.

No smoking, no pets. Not HUD approved at this time,

$25 application fee, apply on our website. Contact Marnel for showings, by appointment only.

Marnel Lozano, RS-79673
Cell: (808) 463-2526
Realtor & Property Mgr.
Email: marnel@destinationmaui.net
Destination Maui Realty, LLC RB-17189
Website: www.destinationmauirealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5440995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 have any available units?
3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 currently offering any rent specials?
3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 pet-friendly?
No, 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napili-Honokowai.
Does 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 offer parking?
No, 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 does not offer parking.
Does 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 have a pool?
No, 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 does not have a pool.
Does 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 have accessible units?
No, 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 does not have accessible units.
Does 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Napili-Honokowai Apartments with Parking
Napili-Honokowai Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIWailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Kahului, HIPukalani, HIWailea, HI
Kihei, HIKula, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity