Napili Villas 2 Bedroom - This two bedroom, two bath unit is upstairs and on the end of the building giving you privacy and tranquility. It comes furnished but that can be adjusted. The rent is $2650.00 plus an insurance requirement that is usually around $12.00 per month. There is a $2650.00 deposit. There is a $35.00 application fee, please do not submit an application until you have viewed the condo. This is a no pets, no smoking unit. For additional information or to schedule a showing please contact Bud at 808-280-0435 or kilmerb001@hawaii.rr.com. Bud is a REALTOR/Broker with Maui Realtors Leasing in Lahaina



(RLNE5334736)