Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

95-1036 HAALOHI STREET

95-1036 Haalohi Street · (808) 220-7671
Location

95-1036 Haalohi Street, Mililani Town, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Mililani Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Mililani Town. This corner lot home features an enclosed garage, fenced yard, full sized washer/dryer, lanai and lots of storage space. Great location in Mililani Town, close to parks, shopping, restaurants and movie theatre. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. $20 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18yrs+.

To schedule a showing, call or text Darlene at (808) 220-7671 or email darlene@pro808.com.

(RLNE4673572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET have any available units?
95-1036 HAALOHI STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET currently offering any rent specials?
95-1036 HAALOHI STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET pet-friendly?
No, 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Town.
Does 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET offer parking?
Yes, 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET does offer parking.
Does 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET have a pool?
No, 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET does not have a pool.
Does 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET have accessible units?
No, 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-1036 HAALOHI STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
