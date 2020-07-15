Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

95-983 Ukuwai St Available 07/22/20 Highly Desired "Nohona" Mililani Mauka Townhome - Highly desirable Mililani Mauka 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with 2 car enclosed garage! Corner unit in a quiet location with mature trees give you lots of privacy. Air conditioners in most rooms but, the open area around this unit allows for nice breeze and sunlight. Appliances included are: range, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer, water heater. Includes water, sewer, trash. Call Renee Lum (RA) RS-35723 VERNCO Properties for additional information or showings (808)255-9904.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4643787)