Mililani Mauka, HI
95-983 Ukuwai St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

95-983 Ukuwai St

95-983 Ukuwai Street · (808) 255-9904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95-983 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 95-983 Ukuwai St · Avail. Jul 22

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Property Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
95-983 Ukuwai St Available 07/22/20 Highly Desired "Nohona" Mililani Mauka Townhome - Highly desirable Mililani Mauka 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with 2 car enclosed garage! Corner unit in a quiet location with mature trees give you lots of privacy. Air conditioners in most rooms but, the open area around this unit allows for nice breeze and sunlight. Appliances included are: range, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer, water heater. Includes water, sewer, trash. Call Renee Lum (RA) RS-35723 VERNCO Properties for additional information or showings (808)255-9904.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4643787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-983 Ukuwai St have any available units?
95-983 Ukuwai St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-983 Ukuwai St have?
Some of 95-983 Ukuwai St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-983 Ukuwai St currently offering any rent specials?
95-983 Ukuwai St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-983 Ukuwai St pet-friendly?
No, 95-983 Ukuwai St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Mauka.
Does 95-983 Ukuwai St offer parking?
Yes, 95-983 Ukuwai St offers parking.
Does 95-983 Ukuwai St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-983 Ukuwai St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-983 Ukuwai St have a pool?
No, 95-983 Ukuwai St does not have a pool.
Does 95-983 Ukuwai St have accessible units?
No, 95-983 Ukuwai St does not have accessible units.
Does 95-983 Ukuwai St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95-983 Ukuwai St has units with dishwashers.
Does 95-983 Ukuwai St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95-983 Ukuwai St has units with air conditioning.
