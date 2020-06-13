95-968 Wikao St #H101

Amenities
2/2/2 Ground Floor End Unit Townhome With Wrap Around Yard And Spacious Kitchen - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!
$400 ONE-TIME MOVE IN BONUS!!
YOUTUBE LINK: https://youtu.be/C9TkVidrfHI
2/2/2 Spacious town home corner unit with yard 2 assigned parking (1 covered 1 uncovered) 5-10 Minute drive to Schofield & WAAF
Close to H2, Restaurants and shopping centers
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Window AC
Range/Oven
Microwave Hood
Refrigerator
Washer & Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Flooring: Carpet / Tile
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline (808)445-9223
RB# 21817
(RLNE2250824)