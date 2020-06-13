95-968 Wikao St #H101

Amenities

2/2/2 Ground Floor End Unit Townhome With Wrap Around Yard And Spacious Kitchen - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!



$400 ONE-TIME MOVE IN BONUS!!



YOUTUBE LINK: https://youtu.be/C9TkVidrfHI



2/2/2 Spacious town home corner unit with yard 2 assigned parking (1 covered 1 uncovered) 5-10 Minute drive to Schofield & WAAF



Close to H2, Restaurants and shopping centers



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Window AC

Range/Oven

Microwave Hood

Refrigerator

Washer & Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Flooring: Carpet / Tile



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit & Background Check Required

Renter's Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

Rental Hotline (808)445-9223

RB# 21817



(RLNE2250824)