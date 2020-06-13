All apartments in Mililani Mauka
Find more places like 95-968 Wikao St #H101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mililani Mauka, HI
/
95-968 Wikao St #H101
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

95-968 Wikao St #H101

95-968 Wikao Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mililani Mauka
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

95-968 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2/2/2 Ground Floor End Unit Townhome With Wrap Around Yard And Spacious Kitchen - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!

$400 ONE-TIME MOVE IN BONUS!!

YOUTUBE LINK: https://youtu.be/C9TkVidrfHI

2/2/2 Spacious town home corner unit with yard 2 assigned parking (1 covered 1 uncovered) 5-10 Minute drive to Schofield & WAAF

Close to H2, Restaurants and shopping centers

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Window AC
Range/Oven
Microwave Hood
Refrigerator
Washer & Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Flooring: Carpet / Tile

LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
Rental Hotline (808)445-9223
RB# 21817

(RLNE2250824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-968 Wikao St #H101 have any available units?
95-968 Wikao St #H101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mililani Mauka, HI.
What amenities does 95-968 Wikao St #H101 have?
Some of 95-968 Wikao St #H101's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-968 Wikao St #H101 currently offering any rent specials?
95-968 Wikao St #H101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-968 Wikao St #H101 pet-friendly?
No, 95-968 Wikao St #H101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Mauka.
Does 95-968 Wikao St #H101 offer parking?
Yes, 95-968 Wikao St #H101 does offer parking.
Does 95-968 Wikao St #H101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-968 Wikao St #H101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-968 Wikao St #H101 have a pool?
No, 95-968 Wikao St #H101 does not have a pool.
Does 95-968 Wikao St #H101 have accessible units?
No, 95-968 Wikao St #H101 does not have accessible units.
Does 95-968 Wikao St #H101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-968 Wikao St #H101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-968 Wikao St #H101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95-968 Wikao St #H101 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mililani Mauka 2 BedroomsMililani Mauka 3 Bedrooms
Mililani Mauka Apartments with GarageMililani Mauka Apartments with Parking
Mililani Mauka Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College